Samsung CEO apologizes for performance cut in Galaxy S22 line

In a meeting held this Wednesday, the CEO of Samsung DX, JH Ha, apologized to the company’s shareholders due to the performance limitation problem on the Galaxy S22 line. The event took place in Seoul, South Korea.

According to an executive, Samsung was not able to understand consumer demand on the performance of devices in games and heavy applications. That’s why the company developed GOS thinking only about optimization, but without considering other usage options.

In addition, Ha also dismissed a rumor that the GOS is part of Samsung’s efforts to reduce the production costs of its smartphones.