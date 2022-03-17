Samsung introduces Galaxy A73 5G with top-of-the-line features and 108 MP camera

On the morning of this Thursday (17), Samsung made its new intermediate cell phones official. The main one is the Galaxy A73 5G, which comes with a series of features that were previously only present in the brand’s flagships. Among the highlights is the 108 MP camera. This model did not appear in the video of the event held by the Korean, but it already has its details official. TudoCelular shows you its details below.

The Galaxy A73 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen. It comes with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to give more fluidity to system animations and compatible games. On the design part, the phone comes with a thickness of 7.6 mm and has a weight of 181 grams. The look follows the pattern of the predecessor, such as the presence of the hole notch and the camera block in the same background color as the rest of the cover. Another feature is the possibility of expanding the storage, through the memory card slot. However, this time, there is no more physical jack for headphones – at least Samsung has brought the stereo sound system to the A73 5G. Samsung kept the presence of the biometric reader under the screen, not to mention the IP67 certification, to give it resistance to dust and liquids.

hardware and software





For the Galaxy A73 5G, the manufacturer has inserted the Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, compatible with the fifth generation mobile network – as its name implies. It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal space, expandable up to 1 TB with a microSD card. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which promises to last many hours away from the socket. It supports 25W fast charging. However, like the premium lines, this smartphone does not have the adapter in the box. In terms of software, this model already contains Android 12, under the One UI 4.1 interface, natively. It integrates the list of devices covered with four software updates and five years of security packages.

cameras





The camera set consists of four sensors. The main one is the great highlight of the product, since it is the 108 MP lens, previously present only in the brand’s tops of the line. It comes with optical stabilization, so you don’t suffer from blurring, and it supports 8K video recording. The photo system is completed with 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro and 5 MP depth – that is, there is no longer a telephoto sensor in the Galaxy A7x family. To top it off, there is the 32 MP front camera.

technical specifications









6.7 inch Super AMOLED Plus screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Mobile Platform

6 or 8 GB of RAM memory

128 or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Quad rear camera:

108 MP main sensor (f/1.8) with OIS

12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)

5 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

IP67 certification

Biometric reader under the screen

5G support

5000mAh battery 25W fast charging

Dimensions: 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 181 grams

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface

















prices and availability





The Galaxy A73 5G will hit the market on April 22 in select markets, according to the website. SamMobile. There is still no price released on the new cell phone. What are your expectations for Samsung’s new premium mid-ranger? Comment with us!

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.