Schwarzenegger urges Vladimir Putin to end Ukraine invasion

posted on 03/17/2022 12:10 / updated on 03/17/2022 12:14

(credit: Paramount Pictures/Disclosure)

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has asked Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, to end the war against Ukraine.

In a nine-minute video posted to Twitter, Arnold described his history with Russia and views on the conflict. “I love Russian people. That’s why I need to tell you the truth. Please watch and share,” he pleaded.

“To President Putin, I say: you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

He also spoke about the brutality of the war, asked for help to spread the truth and said the Russians who are protesting the conflict are the “new heroes”.

“Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war. […] This is an illegal war,” he said.


