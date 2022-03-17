Sending air defense system to Ukraine would destabilize situation, says Russia – News

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it would send air defense systems to Ukraine, such as requested by the Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky to the United States Congress this Wednesday (16), would be a destabilizing factor that would not bring peace to the country.

Zelensky urged US lawmakers to do more to protect their country from Russian invasion, pushing for the imposition of a no-fly zone and calling for aircraft and defensive systems.





“Such deliveries… would be a destabilizing factor that would definitely not bring peace to Ukraine,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news conference. “In the long term, they could have far more dangerous consequences,” she added.

The United States and its allies want to prevent the Western military alliance NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) from being dragged into the conflict in Ukraine, but have been providing military aid to Kiev since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb.





Moscow calls its offensive in Ukraine a “special operation” to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities and capture, according to Russian considerations, dangerous nationalists.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Sunday that NATO could discuss sending his country’s Soviet-made S-300 air defense system to Ukraine.











