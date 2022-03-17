Shenzhen lockdown, the ‘Chinese Silicon Valley’, threatens the economy

The confinement of the city of Shenzhen, the “Chinese Silicon Valley”, where electronic games and smartphones are produced for the whole world, threatens the good health of the Asian country’s economy and worries markets.

Faced with the most serious outbreak of covid-19 in the country in two years, the city’s prefecture, a symbol of modern China, paralyzed public transport and ordered the confinement of its 17.5 million inhabitants.

It also urged companies to embrace telecommuting, which hundreds of factories in the city cannot do and which would cripple the world’s supply networks.

– Exports on hold –

Shenzhen, China’s third largest city in terms of GDP and bordering the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, is home to Chinese giants Huawei (telephone, 5G) and Tencent (internet, gaming).

For this reason, prolonged confinement would have serious consequences.

“For China, this is a manufacturing and technology hub,” Hong Hao of financial services firm Bocom International told AFP.

Taiwanese giant Foxconn, Apple’s main supplier, has suspended operations in Shenzhen. Other groups, such as China’s Netac (which manufactures hard drives or memory cards), also stopped part of their production.

Electronic and mechanical products represent almost 80% of the city’s exports.

“Confinement is significant and I don’t think we have yet fully assessed the impact it will have,” Hong said.

Shenzhen is known as the “Chinese Silicon Valley” for the number of high-tech companies in the city and the local ecosystem, which facilitates its development.

These cutting-edge companies attract some of the best Chinese and foreign experts, as well as many young people who want to work for the big names in the industry.

– “Domino effect” –

Zhiwei Zhang, economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, says that during a lockdown consumption is “rapidly and severely affected”, followed by production and investment.

“There is a domino effect,” says Hong Hao of Bocom International, who believes that other regions in China that rely on goods produced in Shenzhen could also be affected.

Shenzhen has at least six companies that are suppliers to Apple and other major groups such as Chinese electric car maker BYD.

The restrictions imposed across China could further affect the government’s GDP growth target for 2022, around 5.5%, which is the lowest target in recent decades.

– Concern about port –

Shenzhen also has one of the largest ports in the world, Yantian, through which 10.5% of the containers used by Chinese foreign trade pass, according to economists.

In previous outbreaks of covid-19, the port was forced to suspend the loading and unloading of containers, which caused delays. Thus, the current confinement raises concern about the already high price of shipments.

At the moment, the port appears to be in operation. However, disruptions are bound to ensue if employees test positive for covid. According to economists, the impact will depend on the duration of the restrictions.

Zhaopeng Xing, an analyst at ANZ bank, believes the authorities will be able to “get rid of the omicron”, the dominant variant of the coronavirus, in about a month, as with previous outbreaks. “The shock will be short-lived,” she said, and believes that a long-term impact is unlikely.

