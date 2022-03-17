Silence in North Korea after Missile Test Failed

North Korean state media remain silent after an alleged missile test failed on Wednesday and the projectile exploded over the capital Pyongyang following the launch, according to South Korean reports.

The South Korean army said the device was launched from the Sunan region of the North Korean capital and exploded moments after takeoff.

North Korean state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun and the KCNA news agency, which usually report on successful operations the next day, did not mention the test, which would be the country’s 10th in 2022.

“North Korea is constantly promoting the myth that its leaders are doing a great job. They don’t want to highlight any flaws,” said researcher Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute.

The United States and South Korea suspect that the communist regime is preparing a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. Analysts consulted by AFP on Wednesday considered that the projectile launched could be of this type.

Human rights activists say the silence over the failed test demonstrates the North Koreans’ tight control over the lives of North Koreans.

“If it were London, Istanbul or Seoul, you would imagine the news filled with videos, images and witness accounts,” tweeted Sokeel Park of the Freedom North Korea association.

“But it was Pyongyang, so there is no public image or video. A complete visual blackout for a massive explosion over an Asian capital sky in 2022,” he added.

North Korea faces heavy international sanctions over its missile and nuclear weapons development program.