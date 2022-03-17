South Korea records daily record of Covid cases | World

South Korea recorded a new daily record for Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with more than 620,000 infections. The authorities claim that the country is close to the peak of the wave of infections caused by the variant omicron.
A healthcare worker performs a PCR test to identify whether a South Korean has Covid-19 at a testing center in Seoul, capital of South Korea, on March 17, 2022 – Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP
According to WHO data, South Korea is the country with the most cases registered in the last seven days in the world, with almost 2.5 million infections, followed by Vietnam with 1.8 million.
The 621,000 cases recorded on Thursday represent the highest number of cases in 24 hours in South Korea since the beginning of the pandemic.
As a comparison, in Brazil the average of new cases in recent days is about 40 thousand every 24 hours.
Serious cases and deaths in South Korea are low
Serious cases and deaths, however, remain at low levels in the country.
South Korea has 52 million people, and most adults have a full vaccination course and a booster dose, according to the government.