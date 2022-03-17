Starfield designers discuss the game’s open world in new video • Eurogamer.pt

Bethesda released the second episode of its Into the Starfield series on its YouTube channel today. In the video, in addition to discussing various aspects of the game, concept art and even some scenes from the game are also shown.

This episode features Starfield director Todd Howard, design director Emil Pagliarulo, quest designer Will Shen and lead artist Istvan Pely, where Starfield’s open world was discussed.

“It’s a level of immersion where we really focus, you’re not just playing a game but you’re living in this world, in this universe,” says Istvan. “It’s a giant open world where the player can do whatever they want,” says Emil. Will says that “you feel like you’re making an impact on the world, you feel like you’re really there”.

Todd Howard states that “there are certain types of entertainment where you are just experiencing, absorbing what the creator wants you to see. He draws that dash between “this happens”, “go here” and “do this”. putting the player in a position to decide, that’s what makes video games the best form of entertainment there is”.

You can see everything in more detail in the video below: