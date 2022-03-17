Startup Alinea receives BRL 20 million to customize corporate health plans – Link

The healthtech Alinea, of health plan management, announces this Wednesday, 16, a contribution in the amount of R$ 20 million, led by the Founders Fund and General Catalyst funds. With a focus on corporate plans, the startup wants to help companies improve the way their employees use health services.

For this, the main goal after recruitment is to increase the team of professionals working at Alinea, to ensure that the ‘match’ between patient and service is as optimized as possible. Today, around 14 people work in the healthtech operation. By the end of the year, the goal is to have around 90 employees in the company.

Fernando Ribeiro is co-founder and president of Alinea

“We are expanding the team. With this contribution, we want to evolve the product and serve more companies. We are going to hire about 70 people this year. It is a very important moment for us”, says Fernando Ribeiro, co-founder and president of Alinea, to the Estadão.

The solution presented by Alinea may not be new, but it has gained prominence in recent years of the pandemic due to the greater recurrence of health plans. As an administrator, the startup wants to save the employee’s time by directing the best alternative for his health need — a health insurance intermediary.

In practice, it is like a customer service: the user of the corporate health plan can access the Alinea app or access the call center via WhatsApp and report the complaint. With the information, healthtech can refer the patient to the best clinic, hospital or specialist, according to factors such as location and urgency — appointment scheduling, for example, can be made directly in the startup’s app, without having to go through the channels of the health plan provider.

Furthermore, the company uses the data in a combination of algorithms to save the patient’s history and make this information available to doctors of different specialties — as long as it is requested by the patient. According to Alinea, this data crossing allows the user to have an individualized follow-up, a kind of “health plan within the health plan”.

“We work with a large database and apply this information to understand the profile of patients and the profile of healthcare providers. Based on this, we are able to offer a layer of services and intelligence to the employees themselves so that whenever they need to use the health plan, we can provide support”

Created in 2019 by Fernando Ribeiro and Willian Menegali, the company already serves companies with more than 70,000 employees and claims not to want to take the place of health administrators, but rather to help integrate services into companies. In partnerships, healthtech bills through a fee charged to companies for each employee who uses the resource.

“We do not replace the health plan, on the contrary: we work with the resources they already have, but we differentiate ourselves because we are the door for users to navigate their health journey”, explains Ribeiro.

Alinea’s next steps are already well defined. In a market that is growing more and more in Brazil, the startup’s strategy will be to differentiate itself from other services in Brazil to consolidate its position within the healthtech sector. This involves understanding the health sector in Brazil and the competition with a heated sector in the country. For Ribeiro, however, the idea of ​​offering impartial guidance to patients is one of the merits that can help the startup climb.

“This is a sector in which there is no weakness that makes the segment end. The problems are gigantic. There are many startups working on different fronts. We want to take a process that is offline and poorly integrated and put it all together into one convenient service to reduce waste and unnecessary doctor visits. We want to greatly reduce healthcare costs for companies and here there is a huge space to do that”, points out Ribeiro.