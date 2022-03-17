State of Play | Find out how to watch the new Sony event

As reported by us earlier this week, the Sony will hold a new event, the State of Playto demonstrate some news about the new title of Warner Bros Games AvalancheO Hogwarts Legacy.

It is worth remembering that the new State of Play is scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 17 at 18:00 GMT – You can watch the same by clicking on the player below:

Hogwarts Legacy gets an all-new gameplay trailer!

The new State of Play which is scheduled to take place on March 17, this Thursday, at 18:00 GMT, aims to show some more news and trailers for the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy.

Yesterday, March 15th, a publication was made on the official profile of Warner Bros. gameswhere a reminder of the event was released, along with the reveal of a small trailer, showing some of the gameplay:

Along with the publication, an unpublished trailer showing a piece of the gameplay was released. The trailer is only 10 seconds long; however it is the first sample of it that we are aware of – in this one, we see a character waking up and getting up in his room in the Gryffindorin a scenario that is already quite detailed.

