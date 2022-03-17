Steam Deck: See PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP and More Running on Portable

The Steam Deck is already with us, and the first reviews of Valve’s hardware pointed to a lot of potential for the portable computer. Between mistakes and successes, and still with a lot of work to do, there’s one thing that the system already seems more than capable of doing well: emulation of old video games!

The ETA Prime channel was one of the first to show on Youtube in detail and with a lot of information on how some of the main consoles and emulators today perform on the platform. Check out:

It is worth remembering that Voxel does not encourage piracy in any way, and we report the performance of the hardware only with the journalistic interest of showing potential buyers what the device can or cannot do, and how it performs compared to other computers. in the market.

That said, the video is obviously careful not to show images of more current devices and emulators like CEMU for Nintendo. What it shows, however, already arouses a lot of optimism, with an exemplary performance when running games from old SEGA and Sony consoles, especially.

