The biggest health benefits of apple consumption

The apple is a widely consumed fruit because it is easy to wash and peel and is quick to consume, in addition to containing many vitamins that benefit health in the long term and, of course, for being very tasty.

The fruit is made up of vitamins B1, B2 and B3 that provide energy for metabolism. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action due to its phenolic elements that fight inflammation. Not to mention that it has good amounts of dietary fiber that balances cholesterol and keeps sugar levels balanced.

It is worth remembering that to enjoy the full benefits of the fruit it is necessary to consume it. in natura and with its shell. But it is possible to add in fruit salads, juices, cooked, in cake recipes and even in beans.

Learn more about the health benefits of apples

It acts in the prevention of constipation, gout, diseases such as diabetes and skin problems;

Collaborates to strengthen immunity and reduce anxiety disorders;

Stimulates the elimination of toxins in the body;

Helps maintain the health and white color of teeth;

Because it has antioxidant action, it prevents premature aging, as it fights free radicals;

Due to the presence of malic acid, apple cleanses the mouth, pharynx and vocal tract and prevents throat problems;

Improves the quality of sleep;

Reduces the risk of calculus and aids digestion;

As a source of potassium and pectin, it prevents clogging of arteries by the accumulation of fat;

It is an energizing and hydrating food; and

It contributes to the proper functioning of the brain and reduces the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

According to experts, consuming apples as an ingredient in the preparation of at least three meals a day is enough to obtain these benefits.