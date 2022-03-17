The Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 Leaked

In recent years, Microsoft and Phil Spencer have managed to take off from Xbox thanks to the launch of Xbox Series X|S, the large portfolio of exclusive games that have been announced and those that have already landed such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 , Microsoft Flight Simulator or Psychonauts 2, among others. Plus, the acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard were big bombings, not forgetting that subscribers to Redmond’s hit subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, emerge victorious.

Although, with a year that appears to be calmer than 2021 in terms of exclusive releases and service arrivals, we already know the dates of some games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2022. This leak was shared by the well-known Idle Sloth via Twitter, initially discovered by user Sullivan via Steam.

(Leaked) #XboxGamePass games for 2022 datamined from Steam revealed some internal release dates. A lot of these could be placeholders or just released windows. 👀🧂 Credit to Sullivan for the find 👏 pic.twitter.com/gdtgEfhKC2 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) March 16, 2022

Among this interesting list, we find highly anticipated games like Scorn, which would have a release date of October 7, 2022. Somerville, Sniper Elite 5, Slime Rancher 2 or Hello Neighbor 2, would be other games that would have seen their leaks. release dates. All of these listed games will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022, although some of them are already confirmed, like Atomic Heart, for example.