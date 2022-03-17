Theater with hundreds of people bombed in Mariupol, says Ukraine

A theater was bombed in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine. According to local media reports, there could be as many as 1,000 people inside, but there is still no official confirmation on dead and wounded.

The site had been used as a shelter by citizens trying to protect themselves from the intense bombing that the city has been targeting.

Mariupol municipal representative Sergiy Taruta wrote on his Facebook profile that Russian forces destroyed the theater “purposely and cynically”.

Images show that the theater was destroyed. The City Council reported on its Telegram channel that the central part of the theater had collapsed and rubble blocked the entrance to the bomb shelter.

Also on Telegram, Ukrainian Home Affairs Minister Anton Gerashchenko expressed outrage at the attack: “Hundreds of innocent souls died in an instant! This mass murder overshadows the atrocities of the German Nazis!”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied bombing the theater and blamed the blast on a Ukrainian nationalist battalion called Azov. Moscow had already blamed this military unit for the bombing last week of a pediatric and maternity hospital in Mariupol, which sparked international outrage.

Earlier today, Mariupol had already been attacked by the Russians in an action that left dead and wounded, including a seriously injured child, according to Ukrainian army information.

A convoy of civilians leaving Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia was targeted by several Grad rockets around 15:30 (10:30 GMT).

The 21st day of conflict also saw attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a city that was hitherto little affected militarily and which has a nuclear power plant already taken over by the Russians. The city received more than 3,000 cars with refugees from Mariupol.

