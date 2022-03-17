Two post-covid symptoms that little is said about

The so-called long covid is the condition that involves different symptoms that drag on for a period after the person has already eliminated the coronavirus from the body. The most common are extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, and problems with memory and concentration. But there are two other little-spoken symptoms that involve mental health.

A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found that post-covid depression and anxiety can last for about a year and a half.

Credit: SbytovaMN/istockDepression and anxiety are symptoms that can drag on after covid-19

long term problem

The researchers observed that people who tested positive for Covid-19 were more likely to experience depression or trouble sleeping. But those issues were resolved about two months later.

Those who had the severe form of the disease and were bedridden for at least seven days were more likely to experience these mental health problems more than a year later. This group had a 50% to 60% increased risk of experiencing depression or anxiety 16 months later.

“Symptoms in this group appeared persistent,” said Unnur Anna Valdimarsdóttir, a psychiatric epidemiologist at the University of Iceland, one of the study’s authors. According to her, the situation did not improve with time, “which is worrying”.

According to the researchers, it is possible that the general symptoms of covid-19 – such as fatigue and brain fog – could also lead to mental health problems.

Credit: CentralITAlliance/istock People who were bedridden with covid were more at risk of developing depression and anxiety

“It could be that this group of patients is still experiencing physical symptoms that fuel the mental health symptoms, or vice versa,” said Valdimarsdóttir.

The study couldn’t explain why people have persistent symptoms, but the fact that they were quite sick initially suggests that excessive inflammation during infection can lead to these long-term problems.

The research – which included 247,249 people from Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the UK – followed patients from February 2020 to August 2021.