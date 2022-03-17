Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian plane and fighter jet in Kiev area

Ukraine reported this Thursday (17/3) that it had shot down a total of 10 Russian targets in the last 24 hours. According to the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces, Valeriy Zaluzhny, a Russian Su-25 plane was destroyed and a Su-35 fighter jet was hit in the sky in the Kiev region, capital of Ukraine.

The country, invaded by the Russians on February 24, experienced another night of intense bombing. A 16-story building was hit by parts of a missile that was destroyed in Kiev. One person was killed and three others were injured. In all, 30 residents were rescued from the site.

Kiev and cities in southern Ukraine, which provide access to the Black Sea, an important trade route, are the most affected by Russian attacks.

bombed theater

Ukrainian security officials accuse Russia of attacking a theater in Mariupol that was used as a shelter for civilians. The information is from the city council.

Despite the confirmation of the bombing, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (16/3), Ukraine did not say the number of people who could have been affected or if there were any deaths. Initially, “hundreds” of civilians were at the scene.

Russia vs Ukraine: understand conflict between countries that were once a nation

“Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theater where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now completely in ruins. The Russians could not have known that this was a civilian shelter. Hail Mariupol. Stop Russian war criminals,” condemned Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Survivors of the attack are evacuated from the scene this Thursday.