Ukraine, Russia draw up plan to end war, but attacks continue













1 of 70 3/13 – Soldier receives blessing from religious in Kiev Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

THE Ukraine and the Russia made “significant progress” on an interim 15-point peace plan, including a ceasefire and the Russian withdrawal if Kiev declare neutrality and accept limits on its armed forces, three people involved in the negotiations told the British newspaper Financial Times.

“The proposed deal, which Ukrainian and Russian negotiators discussed in full for the first time on Monday, would involve Kiev renouncing its ambitions to join NATO and pledging not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the US and UK and Turkey”, says the Financial Times.

The nature of Western guarantees for Ukrainian security – and acceptance of Moscow — could still be a major stumbling block to any deal, as could the status of Ukrainian territories seized by Russia in 2014. A 1994 deal that upheld Ukrainian security failed to prevent Russian aggression against its neighbour.

Although Moscow and Kiev said on Wednesday they had “made progress” on the terms of a deal, Ukrainian officials remain skeptical that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinis fully committed to peace and fears that Moscow may be buying time to regroup its forces and resume its offensive.







A woman holds her dog outside a residential building hit by Russian attacks in Kiev, recorded on Wednesday, 16 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/ / Reuters

Mikhailo Podolakadviser to the Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelenskysaid to Financial Times that any agreement would involve “the total withdrawal of Russian Federation troops from the territory of Ukraine”, occupied since the beginning of the invasion on 24 February – that is, southern regions along the Azov and Black seas, as well as territory to the east and north of Kiev.

Ukraine would retain its armed forces, but would be forced to stay out of military alliances such as NATO and refrain from hosting foreign military bases on its territory.

Adviser to President Volodmyr Zelensky, Mikhailo Podoliak, speaks during a press conference after negotiations with Russians, on February 28. According to Podoliak, Russia imposes conditions for ceasefire Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/AP

Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskovtold reporters on Wednesday that neutrality for Ukraine based on the status of Austria or Sweden is a possibility.

“This option is really being discussed right now and can be considered neutral,” Peskov said. Sergei LavrovRussia’s foreign minister, said “absolutely specific details” were “close to being agreed” in the negotiations.

The biggest sticking point remains Russia’s demand that Ukraine recognize its annexation of the Crimea in 2014 and the independence of two breakaway states in the eastern border region of Donbas.

Ukraine has so far refused but is willing to compartmentalize the issue, Podoliak said. "Disputed and Conflicting Territories [estão] in a separate case. So far, we are talking about a guaranteed withdrawal from the occupied territories since the beginning of the military operation on February 24," when the invasion of Russia began, he said.





Press coverage is also targeted by Russian attacks in Ukraine Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Attacks on major cities continue

Despite progress in peace talks, Ukrainian cities continue to be under heavy bombardment.

At Ukrainian armed forces launched counterattacks against Russian troops outside the capital Kiev and in Russian-occupied Kherson. The information is from a top Ukrainian military official. The aim is to inflict mass casualties on the Russian military, rather than reconquering territory.

The operation began on Tuesday night and continues this Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian military, the counterattack involved artillery attacks, fighter jets and tanks.

Satellite images from Tuesday show heavy black smoke above Kherson airport, where the official said Ukrainians attacked parked Russian military aircraft.

Satellite image captured by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke and fire over area of ​​Kherson airport, Ukraine, this Tuesday, 15. Site is occupied by Russians and suffered a Ukrainian attack Photo:

Speech to the US Congress

On a virtual speech to members of Congress on Wednesday, Zelensky called on the US to enforce a no-fly zone or provide fighter jets or other

ios to fend off Russia’s attack on their country and impose tougher economic sanctions on Moscow.

In a dramatic appeal, Zelensky said Ukraine needed US support after Russia launched a “brutal offensive against our values”. He asked Americans to remember the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the September 2001 attacks and showed a video of the missile attacks and bombings destroying Ukrainian cities.

“There is no effective European security system now that would be moderated by NATO. Once a serious war started in Europe, NATO quickly pulled back,” Podoliak said.

“We propose a ‘Ukrainian model of security guarantees’, which implies the immediate and legally verified participation of several guarantor countries in the conflict on Ukraine’s side, should someone re-invade its territorial integrity,” he added. / NYT, AP and REUTERS