Ukrainian Joan of Arc: Businesswoman leaves jewelry store to fight in war as sniper

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Emerald Evgeniya led a quiet life with her daughter in Kiev, where she ran her own jewelry store. 12 years ago, she decided to leave her military training behind to become a “businesswoman”, as she likes to say.

“As soon as the war started, I quit my career and went back to the Army. I now work in Special Forces intelligence and serve as a sniper. I am the only woman among a hundred soldiers,” she says.

A sniper or sniper has great responsibility on the battlefield and undergoes intense training to reach that rank. The weaponry used has as its main feature a sight that allows hitting targets that are very far away. Hitting an enemy with a lower risk of being counterattacked is one of the perks.

“I fight because it is my duty and I believe in the great future of Ukraine, I feel that I have prepared myself for this situation all my life. Also, I get support, people call me the Ukrainian Joan of Arc.”





Emerald is among thousands of soldiers trying to protect Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military superiority. The Ukrainian population helps as they can and even resorts to medieval weapons to contain enemy tanks. You caltrops (caltrops in Portuguese) are made with sharp iron spikes and are scattered around Kiev.

Men and women with little or no experience volunteer to receive training and equipment to face the Russians. Currently, anyone who wants to serve must be between 18 and 60 years old and have a Ukrainian passport.





Emerald says the most difficult moment of the war was when he finally came across the Russian Army. “I started shooting again and realized I was face to face with one of their soldiers. This happened on the second day of combat, I was scared, but now I understand that this is my reality.”

The life of the mother and businesswoman has changed radically in the last 21 days, as have millions of Ukrainians. “I used to have a life of luxury, today I only live with my military uniform, a phone, two pairs of socks and a sneaker. I have also made donations to many people who have lost their homes and are now homeless. I think after the war, if I survive, I can earn that money back with my work.”

Since the Russian invasion, more than 3 million people left Ukraine, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), linked to the UN. Of the total, 1.4 million are childrenand among them is 10-year-old Jasmine, Emerald’s daughter who left for Poland.





“I am in the Army because I want my daughter to live in a free country. I won’t leave here until we win this war. I want peace and freedom for my family and for all Ukrainians,” explains Emerald.





As the bombings advance and the soldiers try to prevent the capture of the capital, Kiev, representatives of the two countries are trying to reach an agreement. This Tuesday (15), Mykhailo Podoliak, negotiator and adviser to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Medinski, adviser to the Kremlin, resumed the fourth round of negotiations.

On the other hand, NATO members spread sanctions to increasingly isolate Russia from the political and economic landscape. The sniper, however, believes that the way out to contain the Russian advance would be the closure of Ukrainian airspace, which Zelensky has long requested of Westerners. “We are strong in terrestrial space, but we are not safe in the sky.”

“I will not leave here until we win this war, and I believe that Ukraine will be victorious.”



