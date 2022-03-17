Ukrainian mother of 12 dies in battle against Russian forces in Donetsk | Ukraine and Russia

A Ukrainian mother of 12 died on a battlefield in Donetsk during a clash with Russian forces, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Olga Semidyanova, 48, has been a military doctor since 2014 and was active in the conflicts inside the breakaway Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.
According to the ministry, Semidyanova was given the status of “Mother-Hero” because, in addition to her six biological children, the doctor and soldier was also the adoptive mother of six others.
Olga Semidyanova, 48, died in battle with the Russian Armed Forces — Photo: Courtesy/Ukraine Ministry of Defense
On a social network, one of her daughters, Anna Semiidyanova, paid tribute to her mother with photos and videos of her heroine on the battlefields.
“Love you Mom. You are forever in our hearts,” Anna wrote.
Anna’s sister Julia posted a video on social media in which she appears quite shaken and shares photos of her mother in and out of battle.
“This woman is the pride of the family, the pride of the country,” said the young woman. “She is worthy of being remembered for so many things she did, for the tears she shed, for the years of service, and the smiles she gave.”
Semidyanova poses with part of her family in Ukraine in an undated photo — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Julia Semiidyanova
Semidyanova with her daughters in an undated photo — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Julia Semidyanova
1st woman ‘Hero of Ukraine’ was awarded last week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech on March 12, 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Zelensky
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored Sergeant Derusova Inna Mykolaivna, killed in a bombing in Sumy, as the first woman to be awarded the title “Hero of Ukraine”.
The decoration is given to soldiers who defended the country during the war. Mykolaivna was a doctor and worked on the front lines caring for soldiers wounded in combat.
“She died in a Russian attack, helping the wounded,” Zelensky said in a video posted on his official channel.
“Since February 24, the senior combat medic has been carrying out tasks in the town of Okhtyrka, Sumy region. She has saved more than 10 soldiers, risking her own life,” said the Ukrainian. “The first female ‘Hero of Ukraine’, and was given this title posthumously.”
In all, 106 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received official recognition so far. 17 of them, as well as Mykolaivna, after death.
