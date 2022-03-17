UN Court of Justice orders Russia to suspend operation in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), based in The Hague, on Wednesday ordered Russia to immediately stop military operations in Ukraine. The United Nations (UN) top court also ordered Russia and Ukraine to refrain from any actions that could exacerbate or extend the conflict.

Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the ICJ two weeks ago, arguing that Russia illegally invaded the country under false claims that it Ukrainian authorities were committing genocide in the Luhansk and Donestk regions.

Russia sent a letter to the court on the 7th, requesting that the case be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, but the request was denied.

US judge Joan E. Donoghue, president of the ICJ, demanded in a ruling released on Wednesday that Russia “immediately suspend special military operations initiated on February 24,” the date the invasion began.

“Ukraine has a plausible right not to be subjected to military operations by the Russian Federation for the purpose of preventing and punishing alleged genocide on the territory of Ukraine,” said Donoghue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the news in a message posted on Twitter and called the decision a “victory”. “The order is mandatory under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring it will further isolate Russia,” he said.

Although the measure is mandatory under international law, the ICJ does not have the necessary means to make Russia respect the determination.