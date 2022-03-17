UN Security Council may meet this Thursday, 18

The United Kingdom, the United States, Albania, France, Norway and Ireland have called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting to be held on Thursday afternoon on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, they said on Wednesday (16). ) diplomatic sources.

“Russia is committing war crimes and attacking civilians,” the British diplomatic mission to the UN said on its Twitter account. “Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine is a danger to all of us,” she added.

Russia, for its part, has asked for a further postponement of the Security Council vote on its “humanitarian” draft resolution on Ukraine, now expected for Friday unless it is abandoned for lack of support from its closest allies. from Moscow.

At the same time, according to other diplomatic sources, there are talks for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the UN General Assembly.

France and Mexico, who are working on a draft resolution on humanitarian aid, have renounced submitting it to the Security Council, where Russia can exercise its right of veto, and were supposed to transmit it to the General Assembly, where no country can block a resolution.

On February 25, the morning after the Russian invasion, 11 of the 15 Security Council members voted on a resolution condemning the invasion, but Russia imposed its veto. On March 2, the General Assembly, with 141 countries in favour, asked Moscow to halt the offensive.

In Ukraine, about 20 civilians were killed on Wednesday by Russian fire in front of a warehouse, in a market and inside a residence in the north and fleeing Mariupol, in the south of the country.

US President Joe Biden today called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” for the first time. earlier, the ICJ (International Court of Justice), the highest court of the UN, ordered Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.