UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s sixth (18th) resolution on Ukraine – News









The UN Security Council will vote on Friday on a Russian-crafted request for access to aid and civil protection in Ukraine, but diplomats say the move is likely to fail because it does not push for an end to combat or a withdrawal of Russian troops. .

The draft resolution, seen by Reuters, also fails to address responsibility for or acknowledge the Russian invasion.

British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward described the points as “blatant omissions” in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, and said Russia was “playing”. She stated that the UK will not vote in favor of the Russian text.











“Their resolution asks the parties to respect international humanitarian law, but leaves out the fact that Russia is committing war crimes,” she said. “It is their invasion and their actions that are driving this unfolding humanitarian crisis.”

A Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the permanent members — Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France or U.S — to be adopted. Diplomats said the Russian move would fail because most of the 15 members would likely abstain.

“We will not credit Russia’s effort to evade responsibility and blame for its unprovoked aggression,” said Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the US mission to the United Nations.











Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of indiscriminately attacking civilians. Thousands of people were killed during the invasion of Russia, which began on February 24, and several million were displaced.

Russia called its military actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. The country denies attacking civilians and says its air, land and sea attacks are aimed at destroying Ukraine’s military infrastructure.







Copyright © Thomson Reuters.