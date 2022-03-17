Understand what neutrality Putin demands that Ukraine adopt | World

Ukrainians and Russians signaled on Wednesday (16) that they have advanced in the negotiations and that, if Ukraine accepts to be neutral, it will be possible to reach an agreement to stop the aggressions of Russia.

According to the newspaper “The Financial Times”, the parties have approached an agreement to approve a 15-point plan that provides for a ceasefire if the Ukrainian government declares neutrality and agrees to impose limits on the armed forces.

The proposed deal was first discussed on Monday.

Under the terms, Ukraine would renounce its plan to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and pledge not to harbor foreign forces or military bases or weapons on its territory in exchange for protection from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom or Turkey.

Under international law, neutrality is a State’s obligation not to interfere in third-party military conflicts. This obligation is imposed unilaterally.

The best known example is Switzerland, but there are other cases: Sweden, Finland, Austria and Ireland have or have had this status (countries that belong to the European Union are considered post-neutral, as the bloc has its own rules regarding defense).

Ukraine has had plans to join NATO for years (even in the country’s constitution there is a mention of this), but if the country is part of the defense organization, Russia will not consider the country neutral.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relented and said it was necessary to accept that his country will never be a member of NATO.

Finland is internationally considered a neutral country, but it is a NATO partner, and this would hardly be accepted by the Russians in the case of Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Austria and Sweden could be considered models of neutrality by Ukraine to reach a compromise.

Sweden, a non-aligned country, is not a member of NATO, but also a partner, as is Finland, since the mid-1990s. The country officially abandoned its neutrality at the end of the Cold War, a period that also coincided with its entry into the European Union. .

Austria is a neutral country and cannot send soldiers to a country at war, with the exception of UN missions.

Ukrainian says country will not adopt model

Ukrainian Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the presidency, denied that his country is open to adopting a model of neutrality similar to that of Austria and Sweden, according to the AP news agency.

According to Podolyak, Ukraine needs powerful allies and clear and defined security guarantees.

The two sides have been negotiating by videoconference since Monday, and the talks continue on Wednesday, as the Russian offensive in Ukrainian territory completes three weeks.