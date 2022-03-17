Vaccine patent agreement excludes Brazil

A preliminary agreement between the United States, Europe, India and South Africa to suspend patents on vaccines against covid-19 and achieve greater access to the products in developing countries threatens to leave Brazil out.

In October 2020, Indians and African governments proposed at the WTO (World Trade Organization) that, in the face of the pandemic, all patents for goods that could deal with the crisis be suspended. Thus, products such as diagnostics, treatment and vaccines could be produced by any company in their generic version, expanding global supply and reducing prices.

But the Europeans rejected the proposal and blocked the initiative for months, on the grounds that intellectual property could not be violated and that the best way to guarantee access to the products would be through technology transfer agreements.

Initially, the United States also blocked the agreement, while Brazil became the only developing country to reject the suspension of patents. The end of the Donald Trump administration changed the American position and led Brazil to also give in. But even then no agreement was reached.

Now, after more than a year and a half of negotiations, the governments have indicated that they have reached an initial understanding.

The draft agreement, however, does not involve suspending all patents and is limited to vaccines only. Other criteria demanded by Europeans still restrict who can use it.

According to the understanding, only developing countries will be able to suspend patents on immunizers, and even then, countries that may represent more than 10% of the world’s vaccine trade will not be allowed to do so.

For Médecins Sans Frontières, this criterion effectively excludes Brazil from having the right to eventually suspend a patent and produce the genetic version of a vaccine.

The exclusion of Brazil from an eventual agreement may be the result of a decision by the Bolsonaro government, in its first year in power. At that moment, pressured by Donald Trump, the Planalto accepted that it would give up its status as a developing economy in future WTO agreements. The objective at the Itamaraty commanded by Ernesto Araujo was to forge an alliance with the American ultraconservatives. Now, in the new patent agreement, if the suspension issue is limited to developing countries only, Brazil could not benefit.

For activists, the proposal cannot even be called a “suspension agreement” of patents, given the imposed requirements that will make the agreement innocuous.

Sought after, Itamaraty did not respond to the column’s request to comment on the proposal. Diplomatic sources, however, have warned that the negotiating process is “far from over”.

For the WHO (World Health Organization), an understanding would be essential to expand the production and supply of vaccines in the poorest countries.

Today, almost 3 billion people in the world still have not received even the first dose, while dozens of countries are far from the goal of vaccinating 70% of their populations by mid-year.

According to the WHO, the pandemic will only be overcome in its most acute phase when the vaccine is widely available. Last week, 43,000 people died of Covid-19 worldwide.