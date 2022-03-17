video compares playing the game on PS3, PS4 and PS5

Rockstar released GTA V for the third generation in a row, which supports PS5 features such as ultra-fast charging, DualSense compatibility, and other features. But is the new version very different from the previous ones? Perhaps, the comparison video of “ElAnalistaDeBits” can solve this doubt.

The YouTube channel is well known for this type of analysis. On this occasion, the content showed the Rockstar game playing on PS3, PS4 and PS5. Right off the bat, you can see the evolution of the draw distance (distance objects are rendered on the screen), which is poorly optimized in early versions, but improves from one console to the next.

Rockstar has made available three modes for playing GTA V on PS5. In this regard, the video displays the resolution of the three options and the difference between them is small, with the biggest highlight being the consistent frame rate at 60 FPS. In the comparison between generations, the evolution is noticeable, as the images are less sharp and blurry.

The biggest difference, in fact, is the loading time. On PS3, you have to wait 2 minutes and 31 seconds; on PS4, 2 minutes and 27 seconds; already on PS5, only 33 seconds. Loading is nearly three times faster than previous versions — courtesy of the SSD.

How to transfer progress from GTA V and GTA Online to PS5

Want to play the title in the new generation, but don’t want to give up all the progress you’ve made in recent years? O MyPS helps you in this with tutorials on how to transfer the save from GTA V and GTA Online. Check it step by step!