War in Ukraine: The Historic US and Western Allies ‘Counter-Attack’ Against the ‘Agitator’ Putin

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: The Historic US and Western Allies ‘Counter-Attack’ Against the ‘Agitator’ Putin 7 Views

  • Nick Bryant*
  • From Sydney to BBC News

Vladimir Putin

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Putin was courted by American presidents as NATO expanded eastward

Successive US presidents have struggled to learn how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now, however, when the European Union and Germany have joined this effort, the reality is different.

The Russian president came to power on December 31, 1999. In the 20 years since then, Putin has tried to undermine the liberal international order.

The former KGB spy wants to revive tsarist Russian greatness and restore the power and threat of the Soviet Union before its dissolution in 1991.

He sought – sometimes successfully – to redraw the map of Europe. He tried – sometimes successfully – to immobilize the United Nations. He has been determined—sometimes successfully—to weaken the US and further its division and decline.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

International Court of Justice ‘orders’ Russia to halt invasion of Ukraine – News

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court at the UN, ordered …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved