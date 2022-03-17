Washington’s New Weapons for Ukraine – International

The United States said on Wednesday (16) that it will send Ukraine long-range defense missiles and Switchblade-armed drones, allowing Kiev’s forces to better defend against Russian aircraft and armor from afar.

The new weapons and equipment that US President Joe Biden has announced for Ukraine include:

– Long-range S-300 defense missiles –

Ukraine had the ability to shoot down Russian aircraft and intercept missiles relatively close to the barracks. Washington is preparing everything for Kiev to acquire systems capable of reaching fighter jets from much further away.

According to a military source, these are manufacturing S-300 systems which, like the American Patriot system, are missiles that have a fully autonomous ground unit with a radar-enabled missile launcher that can detect, track and fire at various threats over long distances.

Ukrainians already know how to operate the S-300, and the United States, along with several NATO countries, have systems or components to supply Ukraine.

– ‘Kamikaze Drones’ –

Washington sends Ukraine 100 Switchblade drones equipped with cameras, real remotely controlled flying bombs that can be directed by an operator to find and attack targets, exploding on contact.

So-called “kamikaze drones” can extend the attack range on Russian vehicles and units beyond the user’s vision. This gives them an advantage over the heat-seeking missiles that Ukraine used against Russian tanks.

– Anti-air stingers –

The United States is also delivering another 800 Stingers, shoulder-loaded anti-aircraft infrared missiles. a weapon the Americans provided to Afghan fighters in the 1990s to shoot down Russian helicopters. The Ukrainians used them effectively against Russian helicopters and slower, low-flying fixed-wing attack aircraft.

– ‘The Sacred Javelin’ –

Western Allies have already supplied the Ukrainian army with about 17,000 light, shoulder-launched self-guided missiles, which have become the weapon of choice in land warfare. They have been used to great effect to destroy armored vehicles at close range.

Among them, the American Javelin became legendary for its efficiency, with a double charge designed to defeat Russian missile defense tanks. A popular Ukrainian song extols the weapon, which has earned it the nickname “Sacred Javelin”, a viral meme that shows a sort of religious virgin cradling the weapon. Biden said he would send another 2,000 such missiles to Ukraine.

– Weapons, ammunition and vests –

The new American weapons also include another 7,000 anti-armor units, thousands of machine guns, rifles and grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition that meet Russian and NATO standards, and 25,000 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets.