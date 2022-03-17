Why is it recommended for some people to avoid eggs?

Although the egg has been much maligned in the past, it was believed to be a food that raised bad cholesterol levels and thus also increased the chances of heart disease. But the egg had a chance to redeem itself and prove that it is a health-friendly food. Egg whites contain few calories and the yolk contains many proteins, vitamins and minerals.

Health benefits of egg

Composed of antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin that protect the retina of the eye against eye diseases, as well as macular degeneration and cataracts. One unit has approximately 77 calories and 5 grams of fat, plus 6 grams of protein plus all the essential amino acids.

Also, it is rich in iron, vitamin A, B12, B2, B5 and selenium. It also contains 113 mg of choline, an important element for brain health. Eggs are low-calorie foods and, therefore, are added to the diet for weight loss purposes, as they help keep the body well-nourished.

Who should avoid eggs?

Although it is a superfood, in some cases it needs to be consumed carefully and in moderation. People who have insulin resistance, or who produce this hormone in excess, cannot consume with the same freedom as people who do not have this problem. This is because excessive consumption can cause cardiovascular disease.

When insulin in the liver meets choline, it is transformed into a substance known as trimethylamine oxide (TMAO), causing clogged arteries, increasing the chances of heart attacks.

However, it is worth noting that this risk is related to several foods rich in choline, especially proteins of animal origin such as eggs, fish and crustaceans.

If there is a high concentration of TMAO in the blood, the risks of developing atherosclerosis, an inflammation related to the plaques of fat, calcium and other elements in the walls of the arteries of the heart and others in the body, increase.

Finally, it is necessary to assess whether excessive consumption of eggs can be considered high for people with hypercholesterolemia.