Woman gets deformed butt after injection and ends up losing her job

A woman who worked as elderly caregiver stayed with the deformed left gluteus after receiving a injection in an emergency room of Santos, in São Paulo. According to information from G1Bruna França Sobral, 38, said she is outraged and shaken by the situation.

Bruna told in the interview that she felt short of breath and decided to go to the hospital for fear of being covid. “But there, there was no fever or anything, they said I had asthma, and I had never been diagnosed in my life. So, the doctor prescribed me a steroid in the buttocks”, he recalls.

After the nurse applied the medication, Bruna began to feel burning in the buttocks. She says that she spent the next day in severe pain that only increased. Her butt was swelling and getting redder and redder.

She then returned to UPA and received a benzetacil in the other buttock. “It didn’t help, and it just got worse and created pus. I spent the whole week at the UPA, and at no time did any doctor ask for a blood test”, she reports.

The patient sought private care and was admitted there. “The doctor at the private hospital said I had a serious infection and I would also need to take intravenous medicine. I managed to stay in the hospital for a few days, but I didn’t have the money to pay for more days, so I was released to finish the treatment at home,” she says.

Woman had buttock infection after receiving injection in ER

Bruna is undergoing medical follow-up and is awaiting a return visit to find out about her health status. The last ultrasound showed that there is a cyst and fluid still in the infected area.

“My butt, on the left side, looks like it’s dented, it has a horrible scar. I even lost my job, because I couldn’t stand going to work in pain. That’s not fair, our public health system needs to improve. I’m still very shaken and indignant,” she says.

Answers

To the G1, the social organization responsible for the management of the UPA Zona Noroeste, SPDM, said that in the visits made, no complications were observed in the patient. And it is not possible to say that the injury she presents is due to an error in the application of the medication.

The Health Department of Santos reported that the patient is followed up in another hospital.