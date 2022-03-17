Woman stabs man during sex to avenge death of Iranian general

posted on 03/16/2022 11:35

Nika Nikoubin, 27, author of the attempted murder of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a political and military leader murdered during a US attack in early 2020. - (Credit: Reproduction)


A 27-year-old woman, identified as Nika Nikoubin, was arrested after stabbing a man during sexual intercourse at a hotel in Las Vegas, United States. The information is from UOL

Nika said in testimony that the assassination attempt was revenge for the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a political and military leader killed during a US attack in early 2020.

According to a police report, the man and the murderer met online and arranged to meet on March 5. At the time of sex, Nika blindfolded the victim and turned out the lights. Then the partner felt “a pain in the neck”.

After feeling the knife contact his neck, the man pushed Nikoubin, ran out of the room and managed to call the police.

The victim’s health status was not disclosed or whether he had any connection with the United States Armed Forces. Nika awaits trial, scheduled for March 24.

