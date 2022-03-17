Woman throws 6-year-old son into river from a height of 15 meters

A mother threw her own son, a 6-year-old child, into the Cauca River, in Cali, Colombia, so that he would die. According to local media, the woman threw the child into the river because she had no money to support him.
The case took place in early March. According to the Department of Security and Justice of Cali, a person passing by the place rescued the child and called the police (see video below).
The boy was taken to a care center. The woman was arrested in the act and must answer for attempted murder.
A minor under 6 years of age was rescued from where his mother had launched him in the Cauca, a person who was close to the place and helped @PoliciaCali. Group for the Protection of Children and Adolescents moved there to an assistance center to assess and restore their rights. pic.twitter.com/oiDChXZwbf
According to Commander John Fitzgerald Rodas, the child fell from a height of 15 meters. Despite this, he had no serious injuries. The woman was not hurt either.
However, he pointed out that, outraged by what had happened, the community tried to attack the woman.
According to local media, the woman threw the child into the river because she didn’t have the money to support him.