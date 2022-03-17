Woman throws 6-year-old son into river from a height of 15 meters

Child rescued after being thrown into river by mother in Colombia (photo: video playback)

A mother threw her own son, a 6-year-old child, into the Cauca River, in Cali, Colombia, so that he would die. According to local media, the woman threw the child into the river because she had no money to support him.

The case took place in early March. According to the Department of Security and Justice of Cali, a person passing by the place rescued the child and called the police (see video below).

The boy was taken to a care center. The woman was arrested in the act and must answer for attempted murder.