Woman throws 6-year-old son into river from a height of 15 meters

Child rescued after being thrown into river by mother in Colombia (photo: video playback)

A mother threw her own son, a 6-year-old child, into the Cauca River, in Cali, Colombia, so that he would die. According to local media, the woman threw the child into the river because she had no money to support him.

The case took place in early March. According to the Department of Security and Justice of Cali, a person passing by the place rescued the child and called the police (see video below).

The boy was taken to a care center. The woman was arrested in the act and must answer for attempted murder.

According to information provided by the city’s Fire Department to the newspaper El Pas, witnesses stated that the woman threw the child into the water and then threw herself.

According to Commander John Fitzgerald Rodas, the child fell from a height of 15 meters. Despite this, he had no serious injuries. The woman was not hurt either.

However, he pointed out that, outraged by what had happened, the community tried to attack the woman.

“Unfortunately, the community was very aggressive and they were going to take action against you,” he said, adding that she was then taken to the police station.

