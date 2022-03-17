Xiaomi 12 has a battery that charges in less than 20 minutes

Xiaomi has announced the arrival of the next version of its new high-end smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 series, to the international market, with three models: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X. The expectation is that the new generation of cell phones from the Chinese manufacturer will go head to head with the big ones in the industry, the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22.

This is the company’s first global launch since dropping the “Mi” brand in exchange for a premium market-oriented presentation. Models 12 were already available for purchase in China since December last year.

The highlight of the new line is the Pro model, which has 120 W fast charging capable of filling the battery in just 18 minutes. The price is also a point that draws attention. The model, which is the flagship of the companies, hits the market for US$ 999 (about R$ 5 thousand, at the current price).

Company promises cutting-edge camera features on all devices Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi

The other devices also have a very interesting price. The Xiaomi 12 starts at US$749 (about R$3,800 at the current price) and the Xiaomi 12X at US$649 (about R$3,300 at the current price).

Available in grey, purple and blue, the models come with support for 5G and Android 12. The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 will still have three system updates and up to four years of security updates, as well as 5G connectivity. So far, there is no release date for Brazil.

Table of Contents Screen

cameras

Processor

Loading

Screen

The Pro’s 6.73-inch AMOLED screen has a WQHD+ resolution and LTPO technology capable of switching the refresh rate (speed at which the screen image is updated), between 1 and 120Hz, depending on the content displayed.

The 12 and 12X models have a 6.28 AMOLED screen and Full HD+ resolution without LTPO, that is, the refresh rate will always be 120Hz.

cameras

According to Xiaomi, all three models have a triple camera array of “pro-grade for versatile photos”.

The Pro stands out for its triple 50MP system and state-of-the-art Sony IMX707 ultra-large main sensor capable of capturing massive amounts of light. The 12 and 12X have a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 are capable of recording in 8K and 4K HDR 10+ and have Xiaomi ProFocus that prevents blurry or out-of-focus photos of moving or veiled objects.

The models even have the One-click AI Cinema that offers several options for video editing, such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video and Magic Zoom modes. The selfie camera is 32MP for all models, changing some features.

Processor

The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the Xiaomi 12X has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

The models arrive with MIUI 13 and Android 12 interface, except for the 12X that comes with Android 11.

According to the manufacturer, the 12 series has a high-performance cooling system capable of offering excellent cooling capacity.

Loading

Xiaomi smart charging technology Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features the blazingly fast 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge. The 4,600mAh battery charges in just 18 minutes using Boost mode. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X have 4,500mAh batteries and support 67W wired turbo charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 models also support 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. In addition, the models take advantage of Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, an intelligent charging algorithm that learns and adapts to charging habits, extending battery life.