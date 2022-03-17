Zelensky calls for the tearing down of the new ‘wall’ erected by Russia, in speech to the German parliament – News

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky called on Germany on Thursday to tear down the new “wall” that is being erected in Europe against freedom since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s not a Berlin wall, it’s a wall in Central Europe between freedom and slavery, and that wall gets bigger with every bomb dropped on Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video message shown in the Lower House of the German Parliament.





“Dear Mr. Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz, tear down this wall. Give Germany the leadership role it deserves,” he said, evoking an appeal made during the Cold War by then US President Ronald Reagan in Berlin.

“A people is being destroyed in Europe,” warned Zelensky, who mentioned the death of 108 children in Ukraine since the beginning of the offensive. “Help us stop this war,” he pleaded.

In his speech, the president also regretted the close relations established between Germany and Russia in recent years, especially in the energy field.





“Dear German people: how is it possible that, when we said that Nord Stream 2 (gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, whose entry into operation was finally suspended by Berlin) was a way of preparing for war, we heard in response that ‘it was purely economic ‘?” he asked. These projects carried out by Germany and Russia “were the basis of the new wall”, he criticized.

Ukraine was opposed from the beginning to this pipeline, which is already completed but has been suspended, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began three weeks ago.

Germany wants to do without Russian oil by the end of the year. As for gas, it seems more complicated for the country to abandon imports from Russia.



