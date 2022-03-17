Zelensky says Russia turned ‘terrorist state’, remembers Nazi siege















Hours after imploring the US Congress to send more weapons to Ukraine, the president Volodmyr Zelensky made a video statement on Wednesday night, 16, calling for tougher economic sanctions against Russia — whom he accused of having become a terrorist state — because the current batch had not stopped the war, which is in its third week.

The Ukrainian president also denounced that the Russians did not respect the humanitarian corridors agreed to allow refugees to leave besieged cities and for foreign aid to reach the locals.

The President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, during a speech to the US Congress; in a publican video overnight, the Ukrainian leader again asked for sanctions.

“The Russian military did not stop bombing” and “did not guarantee security,” Zelensky said, adding that despite this, more than 6,000 residents of Mariupol managed to leave the besieged city, including more than 2,000 children.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have made inroads across the country but have failed to take Kiev and most other major cities. Russian artillery, missiles and airstrikes hit civilian escape routes, densely populated residential areas, schools, hospitals and even a theater in Mariupol that was being used as an air raid shelter. The Kremlin denies having fired on civilian targets.







Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, during the war against Russia photo: Reuters

The United States, Europe and other world leaders have already hit the Russian economy with sweeping sanctions and target the assets of the country’s oligarchs. Foreign banks, tech giants and retail chains have also announced that they are halting trade operations with Russia, further isolating the economy from Putin.

ukrainian Leningrad

In his speech, Zelensky even compared the Russian siege of the port city of Mariupol to the brutal Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II.

“Russian planes purposely dropped a huge bomb on the Drama Theater in the center of the city,” he said. “Hundreds of people were hiding from the bombing there. The building was destroyed. The death toll is unknown.”

Theater in Mariupol, which housed hundreds of people fleeing Russian attacks, was bombed on Wednesday. Photograph:

The president even again called on Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons. “Every Russian soldier who lays down his arms will have a chance to survive. I am addressing recruits, who have been thrown into the furnace of this war – not their war – and other soldiers who still have an instinct for self-preservation. Put down your weapons. than to die on the battlefield in our land”.

Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Zelensky concluded his remarks by saying that plans are already underway to restore Ukraine to the end of the war.

“We are working on the program for the restoration of our country after the war. I promise all Ukrainians who lost their house or apartment as a result of the bombing, that the state will rebuild everything. I am confident that we will be able to rebuild our country quickly. no matter how great the losses… It will be a historic reconstruction, a project that will inspire the world as well as our fight for freedom, our fight for Ukraine.” The Guardian./ With information from the NYT