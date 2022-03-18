100-million-year-old Brazilian fossil that would be auctioned in Italy is recovered

The Brazilian government has announced that it has recovered a 100-million-year-old fossil illegally taken from the country and taken to Italy. The announcement was made by the Federal Public Ministry, which reported that the piece returned to Brazil on the 16th, before being auctioned on an Italian website, where it was valued at around R$16,800 (3,000 euros).

The fossil originates from the Chapada do Araripe part of Ceará, and must now be sent to Urca (Regional University of Cariri), where it will be part of the institution’s museum collection.

The piece is so well preserved that it is possible to see the scales and soft tissue of the animal, which lived in the Cretaceous period.





“This is a patrimony of the Brazilian nation, and its repatriation will allow the work of Brazilian and international researchers”, said the prosecutor of the Republic Rafael Ribeiro Rayol, on the MPF website.

Despite the repatriation victory, the result of a process opened in 2020, there is still a lot of work to be done.

According to the MPF, there are dozens of other similar procedures open in at least six other countries: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Japan and South Korea. Many of these pieces are exhibited in museums, in private collections or are auctioned.



