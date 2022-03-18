100 million-year-old fossil advertised on auction site in Italy is returned to Brazil | Ceará

The fossil of a fish that lived in the region of the Araripe Basin, in Cariri, Ceará, 100 million years ago, was returned by the Italian government to Brazil after a request from the Federal Public Ministry in Ceará (MPF-CE). The piece was sold on an auction site illegally, after being clandestinely removed from Brazil. He was handed over to the Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday (16).

The historical artifact dates from the Cretaceous period and is valued at almost 3 thousand euros, about R$ 16 thousand. With the repatriation, the fossil will be sent to be part of the collection of the Plácido Cidade Nuvens Museum of Paleontology, linked to the Regional University of Cariri (Urca).

The equipment already brings together several pieces extracted from the Cariri region, considered one of the richest regions in fossiliferous preservation in the world.

According to the MPF, the fish is part of the Santana fossil formation, one of the main paleontological sites in the world. “In the piece, for example, it is possible to notice the richness of soft tissue details and even the fish scales”, he says.

For the prosecutor of the Republic Rafael Rayol, who worked on the case and has already opened several procedures for the repatriation of fossils, the return of the artifact “will allow the work of Brazilian and international researchers, as well as the dissemination and presentation in Brazilian museums”.

According to the prosecutor, it is not yet known how and when the material was removed from Brazil, due to the international trafficking that has been active in the region for several decades. There are procedures for the repatriation of parts in six other countries, according to Rayol, in: France, Germany, Holland, Spain, Japan and South Korea.

The vast majority of specimens are found after complaints from researchers who saw them at auctions, private collections or being exhibited in museums.

2 of 2 Pterosaur skull from the same family as the one returned by Belgium to Brazil, according to researchers. — Photo: Publicity/Urca Pterosaur skull from the same family as the one returned by Belgium to Brazil, according to researchers. — Photo: Publicity/Urca

The fossil of a skull of the Pteurosauria species, originally from the Araripe Basin, in Ceará, was repatriated from Belgium to Brazil in February. The paleontological piece was in the collection of the Royal Institute of Natural Sciences of Belgium.

According to the coordinator of the Paleontology Laboratory at the Regional University of Cariri (Urca), Álamo Saraiva, the skull is from a tapejarid, a pterosaur that lived in the Araripe Basin between 220 and 116 million years ago.

“This fossil that was in the Royal Academy of Science of Belgium may have come out of Brazil in the 1990s. It is a very important fossil, it is a complete skull of a tapejarid, that is, of a pterosaur that lived here in the Araripe Basin approximately between 220 to 116 million years ago. This material is important due to the state of preservation it is in”, he explains.

Although it originates from Ceará, the repatriated fossil will remain in Rio de Janeiro, under the care of the Earth Science Museum.

Álamo Saraiva gave details of the animal whose fossil became Brazilian paleontological heritage. “This pterosaur is a tapejarid, that is, those that had a large crest, perhaps very colorful on the top of their head. They did not have teeth and therefore they have many representatives here in the same family, but with a special preservation. about 4 to 5 meters of wingspan. It must have been a very elegant being when it was in flight”, he reveals.

In a note, the Brazilian government thanked Belgium, and in particular the Royal Institute of Natural Sciences, for their cooperation in returning the fossil to Brazil. The recovery of the fossil was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels and the Brazilian Geological Survey.

Fossils illegally extracted from Ceará are sold for up to US$ 150,000 each abroad