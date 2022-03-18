11-year-old boy who fled Ukraine alone is reunited with mother – News

The family of little Hassan Al-Khalaf was reunited in Slovakia after the story of the 11-year-old boy’s lonely escape traveled the world. O boy left the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, and traveled more than 1,000 km alone to reach the neighboring country.

Hassan found his mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, last Tuesday (15), after the family matriarch sent him alone to Slovakia to find the other four siblings who lived there. The boy arrived at the borders of the countries with only a brother’s phone number in his hand.

Hassan’s mother had to take such action because she feared that the children’s grandmother would not be able to resist such a long and complicated journey towards Slovakia. “Thank you so much for saving my son’s life,” Pisetskaya said on social media last week.

According to the Slovakian police, Hassan’s mother and grandmother managed to reach the country in one of the convoys of refugees that arrive day after day at the neighboring borders of Ukraine.





Now Hassan, his four brothers, mother, grandmother and puppy will be able to hug each other again and try to start life over again, this time in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.





history of escapes

Hassan’s family has been through this situation once. They arrived in Ukraine after fleeing the war in Syria, where the children’s father was killed.

In Zaporizhzhia, Hassan’s family made a new home, while the older brother went to Bratislava to study. With the death of his father, the 20-year-old boy had to assume responsibilities, and he is the one who is organizing the family’s life in Slovakia.

“My hope guided me along the way“, said Hassan, through an interpreter, on the 11th. “I want to thank the volunteers a lot, because they are helping people they don’t even know”, he concludes.



