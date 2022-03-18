12 health plans are suspended from marketing by ANS

Twelve plans will have their marketing temporarily suspended, according to a list from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released this Wednesday (16). The ban occurs due to claims related to assistance coverage and takes effect on March 22.

However, customers are protected from the determination, as the sale cannot only take place to new consumers. Therefore, operators will only be able to market the plans again after recording an improvement in the monitoring result.

In addition to this measure, ANS also disclosed which are the 11 plans that will have their marketing released by the Monitoring of the Service Guarantee.

What are the suspended health plans?

The suspended health plans are those of 6 operators. Check the table.

operator Plan (Business name) Unimed de Manaus Cooperativa do Trabalho Médico Ltda Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti

Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics Unimed Vertente do Caparaó – Cooperativa de Trabalho Médico Ltda NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT Saúde Sim Ltda Yes More Ade R1 ESC

Class Ade R1 ACC Santo André Planos de Assistência Médica Ltda RUBY

ESSENTIAL PLUS

MEDICAL IND 200

PRIME 300 Oralclass Medical and Dental Assistance Ltd. COMPANY MEASUREMENT Saúde Brasil Assistencia Medica Ltda CLASSIC I Source: National Supplementary Health Agency

It is worth mentioning that people are advised not to hire these plans. Therefore, if they are offered by the operators, the right thing is to report it to the ANS.

Service Guarantee Monitoring

The ANS determination is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and also works to protect customers.

In the case of the ban on the marketing of the 12 plans, more than 33,000 complaints that occurred between October 1, 2021 and December 30 of the same year were analyzed.

Image: Fit Ztudio / Shutterstock.com