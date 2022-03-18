13-year-old boy caused accident that killed seven golfers | More Sports

reproduction Southwest University

The death of nine golfers in a traffic accident last Wednesday in the state of Texas shocked the United States. However, as the investigation progressed, the tragedy got even worse.

A 13-year-old boy was the cause of the accident. (see photo gallery below)

. According to police investigations, he was driving a pickup truck, alongside a 38-year-old man, when the front tire blew out.

In the face of what happened, the vehicle was thrown into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the van piloted by a golf coach, who died instantly, as well as the six athletes who were traveling with him. The boy and the other occupant of the truck also died. The head-on collision in West Texas still left two Canadian students in critical condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the deceased as: golf coach Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico; and players Mauricio Sanchez, 19, from Mexico; Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas; Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado; Karisa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas; Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas; and Tiago Sousa, 18, from Portugal. All were students at the University of the Southwest, returning from a golf tournament. The occupants of the car that caused the accident have not yet been identified.

According to the vice president of the National Transportation Safety Council, Bruce Landsberg, the tire that blew out was a spare tire. In addition, he stated that many in the van were not wearing seat belts and at least one was ejected from the vehicle.

Under Texas law, 14-year-olds can take driving courses, but they can’t have a provisional license until they’re 15. On the other hand, they can’t drive alone, only in the presence of an instructor or a licensed adult.