14th century sarcophagus found in the ruins of Notre-Dame

During reconstruction work at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, workers found tombs and a lead sarcophagus under the rubble. It would be just a tad macabre were it not for the fact that the finds date back to the 14th century.

The team was checking the stability of the ground to install scaffolding at the site — which burned down in 2019 — when they made the discovery. The tombs came as no big surprise to archaeologists, as the space was once a burial ground.

The highlight was the lead sarcophagus, which was deformed by the weight of the earth and boulders that covered it. Scientists used a mini endoscopy camera to investigate it.

Results of the preventive fouilles at Notre-Dame: from fragments of l’ancien jubé de la cathédrale datant du XIIIe siècle et détruits au XVIIIe siècle + a sarcophage anthropomorphe en plomb attributed to a haut dignitaire de l’église inhumé au XIVe siècle.https: //t.co/zgSR5CSnAN pic.twitter.com/zWP5OhkzR5 — Sabrina Bennoui (@SabrinaBennoui) March 16, 2022

The recordings showed pieces of fabric, hair and even a pillow of leaves. It is not yet known who the person buried there is, but both the location and the pillow suggest it was someone of status, probably a religious leader.

According to researchers, the existence of plant elements in the sarcophagus points to a good state of conservation of the findings. All this will allow scientists to better understand the funerary practices and rites of the Middle Ages.

In addition to the tombs and the sarcophagus, different sculptures were also found painted below the current floor of the cathedral. Among them, there was the bust of a bearded man, vegetables and also a pair of hands.

Anyway, archaeologists don’t have much time. The entire investigation must be completed by the day 25th March. After that, the reconstruction of Notre-Dame must be resumed so as not to delay the calendar. The goal is for visitors to return to the site in 2024.