Alligator kills and carries rival in his mouth in dispute over female; Look

A huge alligator, the North American species of alligator, caused astonishment to goers of a golf course in Florida (USA) when it was seen carrying a smaller rival by the mouth, after killing it. Specialists indicate that this happened due to the mating period of the species, which generates disputes over females and demonstrations of strength by the reptiles.

In the image, the 6-meter-long alligator carries another smaller reptile in its mouth as it moves calmly across the lawn towards a puddle of water, where it slides seconds later.

The scene took place on March 8 and was recorded by Julie Marchillo Smith, a resident of Lakeland City, and later shared on the web.

In the video, a witness surprised by the predator’s voracity shouted: “I’ve never seen that!”. Another person, outraged by the death of the smaller animal, said: “Oh my God! Release this alligator”.

It is estimated that there are over one million alligators living in the state of Florida; they can be found in all of its 67 municipalities.

It is common to find alligators walking along golf courses and other flat and open countryside, as they provide these reptiles with water and natural resources to establish their habitat, in addition to offering favorable conditions for hunting.

natural phenomenon

According to experts heard by the American website Newsweek, this type of incident is more routine than it seems, as it is the mating period, in which male alligators become more aggressive and can kill and devour other animals they encounter along the way, including their peers. This phase usually starts in April and ends in June.

Although the bizarre behavior left many netizens slack-jawed, Coleman M Sheehy III, manager of the Florida Museum of Natural History, claimed that, in fact, many alligators devour each other.

“Large alligators are well known for eating smaller alligators,” he explained. “However, the occurrence of this can vary slightly, in part due to other food options available and in part due to the fact that large alligators have access to smaller alligators.”

Most of the time, this brutality is a way for the predator to mark its territory in the face of possible invaders.

“The smaller ones usually avoid areas where large alligators live. This distance results from the different ecological needs between them, which include different food and habitat. But, of course, the prey wants to avoid not being caught by the larger alligators”, he reinforced.

On the other hand, Sheehy says that cannibalism among alligators also has a certain impact on the ecosystem, as this practice contributes to controlling the size of the alligator population in the area.