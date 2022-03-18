AMD Confirms Ryzen 7 5800X3D Doesn’t Support Overclocks

According to the company, the new 3D V-Cache technology brings new limits of voltages and frequencies

THE OMG confirmed this Thursday (17) the rumors that the Ryzen 7 5800X3Dits first consumer-facing CPU with 3D V-Cache technology will not support overclocks. The information had already been passed to motherboard manufacturers, who were instructed to limit the way users can configure the new hardware.

According to the company, the reason for the limitation is the fact that the 3D V-Cache system cannot work properly at high voltages. According to Robert Hallock, the manufacturer’s director of technical marketing, this means that the ways the processor voltage and frequency scale are very different than seen on previous models.

“On the desktop parts that you’ve seen us release in the past there is a variation of up to 1.45V or 1.5V in boost mode and that’s not the limit of V-Cache 3D. The voltage limit is closer to 1.3V to 1.35V”, explained Hallock to the website Hot Hardware channel. He explains that the decision not to allow CPU overclocking is linked to the fact that the version sent to stores already explores all voltage and frequency limits possible at the present time.

Ryzen 6 5800X3D brings complex structure

In addition to investing in 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D also draws attention for its complex structure, in which the new technology cache is installed on top of the “embedded” L3 Zen 3 cache. As Tom’s Hardware explains, bonding via silicon pathways makes the die surface non-uniform — to correct this, AMD installs heat-trapping silicon structural spacers and could hamper the overclocking process.

The voltage limitations of the new CPU are reflected in the frequencies offered to consumers: the base clock of the model is 400 Mhz lower (200 Mhz, in boost mode) compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X, for example. The use of new technology should compensate for this, offering substantial performance improvements, especially in the gaming segment.



Official: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrives on April 20 for $449; 6 new CPUs confirmed

Among the company’s announcements are 5 6-core processors priced under $200



Along with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD introduced the 8-core Ryzen 7 5700X with 16 threads, 3.4GHz base clock and 4.6GHz Boost and five other models of processors — 4 of them offering 6 processing cores with values ​​below US$ 199. The expectation is that the company will continue betting on more launches in the coming months, which will be based both on the architectures Zen2 how much Zen3.

Source: Tom’s Hardware