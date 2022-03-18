AMD shows FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0; release in the second quarter of 2022

The technology promises major graphics quality improvements “in all graphics quality modes and resolutions”

After the presentation of the new Ryzen processors, the OMG today briefly introduces the second generation of FidelityFX technology. The new technology will be launched in the second quarter of 2022, but we can already talk a little about the news that the company is bringing.

THE FidelityFX Super Resolution, or just FSR, is an open source upscaling technology. From the algorithm, the game image is rendered at a lower resolution and then upscales/enlarged this image, delivering gameplay at visually close to higher resolutions compared to its native rendering and even better performance. Its second generation, according to the company, came to improve, mainly, the image quality issues “in all modes of graphic quality and resolutions”. And that also includes anti-aliasing, promising much better quality over FSR 1.0. To be clear: FSR 1.0 requires a high quality anti-aliased source image, which is not always available without making other changes.

AMD FIDELITYFX SUPER RESOLUTION OFFICIAL PAGE

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 uses a temporal upscaling algorithm to reconstruct geometric and texture details in the enlarged image, along with high-quality anti-aliasing. The first generation of technology uses spatial techniques to deliver its results. Another point is that AMD FSR 2.0 does not depend on machine learning algorithms (Machine Learning), unlike NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS, and can even be used on graphics cards from AMD competitors.

One of the first games to support FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is deathloop, and AMD has already released a short video showing the improvements that the technology can offer the gamer. Check it out below:



– Continues after advertising –

already the Radeon Super Resolution, technology that was also featured in the video, uses the same algorithm as FidelityFX Super Resolution to deliver “new levels of performance in any compatible game” and that FSR is not present. As AMD itself explains, “FidelityFX Super Resolution requires game integration, while Radeon Super Resolution is a driver-based solution included in AMD software”

RSR will benefit most in games that don’t natively support FSR.

AMD RADEON SUPER RESOLUTION OFFICIAL PAGE



– Continues after advertising –

Radeon Super Resolution support will be available on dedicated graphics cards from the RX 5000 series and, in the future, RX 6000, on systems with Windows 10 or 11 and Adrenalin driver from version 22.3.1 onwards. Availability of RSR, as well as FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, will begin in Q2 2022. However, we will learn more details about the technologies during Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2022, specifically on the 23rd of March.

Below, you can check out the full presentation video (no subtitles):

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.