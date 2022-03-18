Android 13 gets a new preview with privacy news and more

O Google released this Thursday (17) the second preview of the Android 13, with some of the new features slated to debut in the next generation of the operating system. The package made available to developers adds, for example, improvements to the mobile notification system.

Thinking about helping the user to focus on important alerts, the version brings a new execute permission for notifications. With the change, apps will need to ask for authorization to send them, allowing you to better manage which ones you want to receive.

Changes related to the privacy of user data are also present in the Android 13 Developer Preview 2, ensuring an export of registered receivers in the most secure context. Still in this regard, a new API protects the information stored on the cell phone if a particular app requires downgrading permissions.

Android 13 notifications permission.Source: Google/Disclosure

Improved text rendering is another highlight of the release, bringing better arrangement of fonts for Japanese and non-Latin scripted languages. Changes to text conversion to Japanese and Chinese, known for the phonetic letter system, and optimized display in apps that display custom fonts are also present.

Bluetooth Audio LE and MIDI 2.0

O Bluetooth Low Energy audio (LE), which transmits audio through the Bluetooth LEconsuming less energy, is now supported natively in the Android 13 DP2. The functionality was already introduced in Android 12 via API, but will now require phone makers and developers to add support to their products.

With the novelty, it is possible to have an optimized sound experience, receiving high fidelity audio without straining the battery of the wireless headphones. The standard, which uses the codec LC3also makes it easy to share audio with multiple headphones or speakers.

Improved text wrapping in Japanese language.Source: Google/Disclosure

Another addition made in the new Android 13 preview was the technology support MIDI 2.0, allowing you to use state-of-the-art MIDI devices by connecting them via the USB port. Higher resolution for controllers and low latency are some of the advantages, as well as automatic configuration.

The official presentation of Android 13 should take place on Google I/O 2022event scheduled for May 11th and 12th in Mountain View, United States.