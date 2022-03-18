ANS suspends 12 health plans after complaints; see which

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended 12 health plans from six operators. (See the list at the end of the post). The decision was based on complaints related to assistance coverage. The measure begins to take effect next Monday, 22, when these plans can no longer be marketed.

The decision is part of the agency’s monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance.

ANS reported that 83,286 beneficiaries will be affected by the measure. “These plans can only be marketed again to new customers if the operators show improvement in the monitoring result”, he said in a note.

In addition to the suspensions, 11 plans from four operators may be marketed again. See the list here.

Suspended health plans:

UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
458461089
Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti
464565111
Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
485570201
NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF
485571200
NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT

SAÚDE SIM LTDA

ANS Registration: 320111

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
473195156
Yes More Ade R1 ESC
473433155
Class Ade R1 ACC

SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 400190

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
456407073
RUBY
468577136
ESSENTIAL PLUS
470021130
MEDICAL IND 200
474742159
PRIME 300

ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA

ANS record: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
466821129
COMPANY MEASUREMENT

SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 421154

PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
488315212
CLASSIC I

