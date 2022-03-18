ANS suspends 12 health plans after complaints; see which

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended 12 health plans from six operators. (See the list at the end of the post). The decision was based on complaints related to assistance coverage. The measure begins to take effect next Monday, 22, when these plans can no longer be marketed.
The decision is part of the agency’s monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance.
ANS reported that 83,286 beneficiaries will be affected by the measure. “These plans can only be marketed again to new customers if the operators show improvement in the monitoring result”, he said in a note.
In addition to the suspensions, 11 plans from four operators may be marketed again. See the list here.
Suspended health plans:
UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 311961
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
458461089
Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti
464565111
Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 317896
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
485570201
NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF
485571200
NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT
SAÚDE SIM LTDA
ANS Registration: 320111
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
473195156
Yes More Ade R1 ESC
473433155
Class Ade R1 ACC
SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA
ANS record: 400190
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
456407073
RUBY
468577136
ESSENTIAL PLUS
470021130
MEDICAL IND 200
474742159
PRIME 300
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
ANS record: 402478
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
466821129
COMPANY MEASUREMENT
SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA
ANS record: 421154
PRODUCT REGISTRATION
COMMERCIAL NAME
488315212
CLASSIC I