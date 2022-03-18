ANS suspends 12 health plans after complaints; see which

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended 12 health plans from six operators. (See the list at the end of the post). The decision was based on complaints related to assistance coverage. The measure begins to take effect next Monday, 22, when these plans can no longer be marketed.

The decision is part of the agency’s monitoring, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance.

Credit: Arquivo/Agência BrasilANS suspends marketing of 12 health plans

ANS reported that 83,286 beneficiaries will be affected by the measure. “These plans can only be marketed again to new customers if the operators show improvement in the monitoring result”, he said in a note.

In addition to the suspensions, 11 plans from four operators may be marketed again. See the list here.

Suspended health plans:

UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

458461089

Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti

464565111

Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

485570201

NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

485571200

NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT

SAÚDE SIM LTDA

ANS Registration: 320111

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

473195156

Yes More Ade R1 ESC

473433155

Class Ade R1 ACC

SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 400190

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

456407073

RUBY

468577136

ESSENTIAL PLUS

470021130

MEDICAL IND 200

474742159

PRIME 300

ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA

ANS record: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

466821129

COMPANY MEASUREMENT

SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 421154

PRODUCT REGISTRATION

COMMERCIAL NAME

488315212

CLASSIC I