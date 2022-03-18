ANS suspends the marketing of 12 health plans — Portuguese (Brazil)

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) released this Wednesday (16/03) the list of health plans that will have their sale temporarily suspended due to complaints related to assistance coverage. The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring, which regularly monitors the performance of the sector and works to protect consumers. In this cycle, ANS determined the suspension of 12 plans from 6 operators due to complaints made in the 4th quarter.

The sale ban takes effect on 03/22. In all, 83,286 beneficiaries are protected by the measure, as these plans can only be marketed to new customers if the operators show an improvement in the monitoring result.

In addition to the suspensions, the ANS also discloses the list of plans that may be marketed again. In this cycle, 11 plans from 4 operators will have their sales released by the Service Guarantee Monitoring.

Service Guarantee Monitoring Results (4th quarter)

12 plans with suspended sales

11 plans with free marketing

83,286 beneficiaries protected

33,377 Complaints analyzed in the period from 10/01/2021 to 12/30/2021

See the result in the lists below:

Plans with suspended sales

reactivated plans

Plans that were already suspended for other reasons and that were also suspended by monitoring the service guarantee

Plans released by monitoring the service guarantee but that remain suspended for other reasons