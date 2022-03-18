Biden calls Putin a ‘assassin dictator’ in new attack

A day after calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, US President Joe Biden upped the ante on Thursday, calling his Russian counterpart a “murderous dictator” and a “pure thug”.

At the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill, the Democrat said the Russian leader is a “complete thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine”. The word used by Biden (“thug”) can also be translated as “killer”.

Yesterday, Biden told a journalist at the White House that he believes Putin is a war criminal. This was the first time the American president used the term to classify Russian.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then stressed that the US president’s statement is “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric”.







US President Joe Biden photo: Reuters

Amid the criticism, Ukrainian police reported that an American citizen was killed in Chernihiv in a heavy artillery attack launched by Russian forces. The offensive left dead and wounded. Three children with their parents are among the victims.

“Police are documenting the aftermath of enemy bombing of civilians in the center of the city,” local officials said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death of the American, whose identity was not revealed, but did not provide details. “Russia continues to attack hospitals and schools in Ukraine. Yesterday, Russian forces bombed a theater and opened fire on a group of civilians who were in the bread line. Personally, I agree with Joe Biden,” he said, recalling that the Democrat claimed that Putin is committing war crimes.

According to the US secretary, “willfully targeting civilians is a war crime.” “The devastating images coming from Ukraine are for all to see. The president’s view is that war crimes are committed and I agree. We are gathering evidence and will share it with allies and partners for all investigations that are ongoing,” added Blinken. .

He added that he would “ensure that the evidence supports international efforts to investigate war crimes and hold those responsible for their actions to account.”

Finally, Blinken declared that Russia is not making “significant efforts” in negotiations with Kiev. In a statement, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries condemned “the indiscriminate attacks against civilians carried out by Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and stressed that “the perpetrators of war crimes during the conflict will have to be held accountable”.

“Due to the unjustified and shameful war intended by President Vladimir Putin, millions of people are forced to flee their homes, while the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, theaters and schools is ongoing,” the note concludes.