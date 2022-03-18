Blood is found in a car where a personal’s wife was caught with a homeless man – Country

The Civil Police found traces of blood in the car where the wife of the personal trainer, Eduardo Alves, 31, was caught having sex with a homeless man in Planaltina, in the Federal District. The researchers took samples from waste found in the vehicle and who can clarify details of what happened on March 9th.

According to the newspaper metropolisesthe authorities also seek to find possible semen remnants in the car. The materials collected are still being analyzed.

The physical educator attacked the 48-year-old homeless person after catching him with his partner, Sandra Mara Fernandes, 33 years old. In an interview with SBT Newsreleased on Thursday (17), he says he entered a state of “complete outbreak” after meeting the two.

Eduardo Alves Personal trainer “I saw a man in the car with my wife, so I got in there completely freaked out and my only intention was to get him out of there, even because I’m a family man. I don’t think anyone in my place would have done something like that. you putting yourself in my place, seeing your wife, your daughter, with someone strange inside the car, is no longer normal.”

See scenes of aggression

Physical educator assaults homeless man after catching woman’s betrayal https://t.co/B2YXcw8zBw pic.twitter.com/l347SAxW7m — Diário do Nordeste (@diarioonline) March 15, 2022

Homeless man discharged

The homeless person was dischargedon Thursday, from the Planaltina Regional Hospital (HRP) after treating the various injuries on the face and body allegedly caused by the personal trainer.

Still according to metropolisesthe man was transferred to a shelter for vulnerable people from the Department of Social Development, outside Planaltina. Social worker Andréa Pádua informed that “he is in a shelter in the DF. She asked to not stay in Planaltina”. According to doctors, the man did not suffer fractures and his face is less swollen.

Husband says relationship was rape

Subtitle:

The man believes that the homeless person raped his partner. However, the woman denies it and says the sex was consensual. Photograph:

reproduction

In addition to the homeless person, Eduardo and his wife were also taken to a health unit after the fight. The staff was then released and the companion remains in the institution in state of shock.

“Arriving at the hospital, I noticed that she would need some help, so I called a friend of hers for support. I couldn’t get close to her, because everyone was separated in the hospital, we couldn’t have contact”, he recalled to SBT News.

According to the physical educator, the doctors said that the wife is in a psychotic break frame and cannot answer for herself. Sandra Mara is hospitalized and has no access to other family members or the internet.

Due to his wife’s state of health, Eduardo defends that the sexual intercourse was not consented.

Woman denies sexual violence

In audios obtained by TV Globo, the woman narrated her own version of what happened. While walking on the street, she would have been approached by the homeless person, who asked for money. As she didn’t have it, he asked to see a bible that her husband had given her. Then the boy would have request a hug: “I wanted to give him a hug”.

Then the two went into the car, where the man would have affection on the girl’s foot and suggested that they go elsewhere. “I felt such a good thing”, said the wife of the personal trainer, in the messages. They then decided to arrange a meeting at the city’s bus station. Soon after, she says that the two met at the agreed place and had sex.

The woman also revealed that she had visions that she would be in the presence of God. At other times, when the boy would be Eduardothe companion. “Sometimes I saw him as God, sometimes as Eduardo”, he said. She also said that she did not drink alcohol at the time.

The homeless person also denied, in testimony, that he had raped his wife. According to him, the personal trainer’s companion would have parked the car next to him, called him and said: “Let’s play?”

He then said he was convinced by the woman to get into the vehicle. The homeless man also stated that he did not know her.

After the aggression, the three were taken to the 16th Police Station (Planaltina), which is investigating the case. The staff gave a statement and was released.