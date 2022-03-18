Brazil and USA wage ‘war’ over fertilizers; understand | Economy

Guilherme Martimon_MAPA Brazil and the United States showed differences, this Wednesday, on what measures can be taken to increase the supply of fertilizers.

Brazil and the United States showed differences, this Wednesday (17), on what measures can be taken to increase the supply of fertilizers for world agriculture and, thus, avoid an unprecedented crisis of scarcity and high food prices in the world. .

During a virtual roundtable on the theme ‘Inputs for Sustainable Agrifood Systems’, while the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, advocated that fertilizers and fertilizers be excluded from the list of sanctions against producing countries such as Russia and Belarus, their US counterpart , Tom Vilsack, stated that the way out is to subsidize these inputs for American producers and benefit allied nations with increased supply.

“We have to exclude fertilizers from sanctions regimes, as [ocorre com] the foods. Repressing trade in these inputs affects productivity in the field, increases commodity prices, reduces supply and threatens food security, especially in the most vulnerable countries,” said Tereza Cristina.

The minister cited the Covid-19 pandemic, which “tested the ability of the global food system to provide food in quantity, quality and affordable prices to all the inhabitants of the planet”. She highlighted that, with the resumption of economic activity, the global demand for agricultural products increased amid a wave of global inflation.

That situation, he added, was exacerbated by sanctions on Belarus — the country’s government is accused of violating human rights — last year and, more recently, on Russia, which has gone to war with Ukraine.

“We cannot punish a country’s economy and put the world economy at risk. There are 800 million people who are hungry in the world,” he said.

The US Secretary of Agriculture did not comment on the Brazilian proposal, which has the support of other South American countries. He urged nations across the hemisphere to work to ensure a sustainable food system and said the war in Ukraine would impact not just agriculture but the economy as a whole.

“War is something that has come to impact the whole world and we need to keep in mind that the food chain requires a very high complexity and agility in transport”, he said.

Tom Vilsack recalled that, recently, the US government announced that it will allocate US$ 250 million to finance the increase in fertilizers in the US. This additional offer, he pointed out, will serve not only local producers, but also allied countries. And he emphasized that the war in Ukraine is not just about input costs, but democracy itself.

“The US must work together with you to reduce input costs, reduce climate change and increase the efficiency of our regional production. We recently announced that we are having more fertilizer production for our farmers and the farmers in our alliances. The US may not need, in the near future, fertilizers imported from other countries”, he emphasized.

Vilsack said the US wants to facilitate a humanitarian response in Ukraine and mitigate the effects of the conflict. He said that it is necessary to know the structure of the global food chain and develop tools for the production of commodities.

“We must be careful not to have policies that interfere in a pejorative way in the cost of commodities. We must have tools to stimulate agriculture, clear and accessible tariffs and encourage planting and increased production by our agricultural producers,” he said.

Ministers of Agriculture from the Americas participated in the event, as well as officials from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).