Brazil is contemplated by Pfizer to produce anti-covid generics

US drugmaker Pfizer has signed UN-sponsored licensing agreements with 35 laboratories, allowing it to manufacture a cheaper, generic version of its Covid-19 treatment, according to an announcement on Thursday. Brazil is one of the countries covered.

Under the terms of an agreement reached with the US laboratory in November, the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) – an international organization supported by the United Nations and based in Geneva – has granted licenses to 35 laboratories that will produce an oral treatment, the “nirmatrelvir”, against covid-19, to supply 95 poor countries.

These agreements “will give underserved patients around the world access to an oral treatment against Covid-19,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

Of the 35 companies involved in the initiative, 19 are Indian and five are Chinese, MPP said. The other licenses are shared between Bangladesh, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Jordan, Israel, Mexico, Pakistan, Serbia, South Korea and Vietnam.

A license was also granted to a Ukrainian laboratory, which has not yet been able to formally sign due to the conflict in that country.

treatments

Nirmatrelvir, combined with ritonavir, corresponds to the Paxlovid treatment from the Pfizer laboratory aimed mainly at risk populations, such as the very elderly, immunocompromised people, people with certain rare diseases, etc.

The tablet is taken orally at a rate of three tablets a day for five days. It is recommended to take it as soon as possible after a positive diagnosis with covid-19 and no later than within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Effective against the omicron variant, this treatment reduces the risk of being hospitalized or dying from covid by about 85%, according to clinical studies. The French High Authority of Health authorized the anti-covid drug as a treatment in France in January 2022.

*With information from the AFP agency